Sundowns have a lead in Champions League final, but not by FAR

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Aubrey Modiba celebrates scoring for Mamelodi Sundowns with his teammates in their 2025-26 Caf Champions League final first leg win against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns produced a controlled performance drawn from the vaults of their vast Caf Champions League experience to earn an important 1-0 win over AS FAR in the first leg of the 2025-26 final at Loftus on Sunday.

The Brazilians take a slender lead to the second leg in Rabat this coming Sunday thanks to a thunderous first-half free kick by defender Aubrey Modiba in the 37th minute.

An exciting and tense contest was marred by a lengthy stoppage at the beginning of the second half because VAR was not working and then FAR initially refused to continue playing and there was also crowd violence between the opposing supporters.

The match had to progress without VAR according to the rules, but the TV officiating review system was later reported to be working again. Security personnel managed to deal with violence in the stands.

Sundowns must produce an improved performance in Morocco, especially in attack, because they gave away too many balls and wasted good attacking moves.

🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕦𝕖 🏆



⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: What a strike by Aubrey Modiba! 🚀



𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 1⃣➖0⃣ 𝐀𝐒 𝐅𝐀𝐑



🚨 LIVE

🥇 Final: 1st Leg

📺 SABC 1

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/AX4nf9Q0Nb — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 17, 2026

The major talking point in the minutes leading to this clash was the brave decision by coach Miguel Cardoso to include defender Keanu Cupido in the starting line-up.

Cupido, who was an injury concern, returned to partner Khulumani Ndamane as Cardoso tried to solve the defensive mistakes that led to seven goals in Downs’ last two Betway Premiership matches against Siwelele FC and TS Galaxy.

Cardoso also showed bravery by installing young Kutlwano Letlhaku on the right wing where he was a constant thorn for AS FAR left-back Augusto Caneiro.

Sundowns attacked first inside two minutes but attacker Tashreeq Matthews took too long to strike and allowed FAR defender Marouane Louadni to produce a timely tackle for safety.

🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕦𝕖 🏆



🚫 The Brazilians have been unlucky not to double their lead.



𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 1⃣➖0⃣ 𝐀𝐒 𝐅𝐀𝐑



🚨 LIVE

🥇 Final: 1st Leg

📺 SABC 1

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/yrRnTWe3bU — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 17, 2026

Downs opened the scoring. Modiba curled a stunning free kick from the edge of the box that gave FAR goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti no chance. Matthews had been fouled by Yunis Abdelhamid and controversial referee Jean-Jacques Ndala had no hesitation awarding the set piece.

It was not only Sundowns creating problems as FAR also produced notable chances of their own through attackers Reda Slim, Youssef Alfahli and Ahmed Hammoudan but they could not find their way past Williams, Cupido and Ndamane.

The Brazilians went to the break with a slender 1-0 lead but their performance was far from impressive as they were not coherent when going forward with too many misplaced passes.

The second half was delayed for about 23 minutes with Ndala holding up proceedings because VAR was not functioning. The match resumed without it.

Downs came out swinging for the goal that could give them a more comfortable lead in Morocco, and had a string of quick, excellent opportunities where they could just not land the killer blow.

🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕦𝕖 🏆



🚫 Teboho Mokoena hit the post.



𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 1⃣➖0⃣ 𝐀𝐒 𝐅𝐀𝐑



🚨 LIVE

🥇 Final: 1st Leg

📺 SABC 1

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/LLLJmHbuw9 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 17, 2026

They nearly increased their lead in the 57th when Brayan León shot from close range flew over Tagnaouti’s crossbar after he received a pass from the left flank.

Moments later, Leon left Sundowns’ supporters frustrated as he wasted two glorious opportunities in quick succession that could have given Downs a firm grip on the tie.

Around this time, just after the hour mark, Sundowns were relentless and another attack on the AS FAR defence resulted in Tagnaouti producing a stunning save to deny Letlhaku.

Cardoso played his first cards in the 75th bringing on Divine Lunga and Monnapule Saleng for Aubrey Modiba and Letlhaku, who had been impressive on the biggest match of his career.

With 10 minutes remaining, Marcelo Allende was introduced for Nuno Santos as Cardoso looked to add more steel in the heart of the midfield and manage the match to the end.

In the closing stages, there was another superb opportunity for Sundowns to make it a two-goal lead but Mokoena’s free kick hit the upright with Tagnaouti beaten and the Brazilians’ players could not capitalise on the rebound.