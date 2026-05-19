Botha Msila finally secures spot on McKenzie’s free World Cup trip

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Football superfan Botha Msila has been selected as one of the lucky fans who will attend the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The department of sport, arts and culture launched the “Mzansi to the World Cup” lucky fan competition to select 20 passionate South African supporters to travel to Mexico. The winners will watch the opening game between Bafana Bafana and Mexico on June 11.

Fans from 16 Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs were chosen for the trip, with an additional four wildcard spots up for grabs. Msila secured a wildcard slot, alongside other creators and personalities such as Just Paprika, Diski TV, and Sahil Ebrahim.

The Bloemfontein-based superfan is renowned for his fierce passion for football. He made a name for himself by religiously attending various PSL and national team matches decked out in his vibrant, signature regalia.

In 2019, Msila famously set out to hitchhike from Cape Town to Cairo to support Bafana Bafana during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt. After government intervention and help from private parties, he was ultimately provided with a flight to ensure he caught the game on time.

While admired for his resilient support, Msila was at the centre of a spending controversy involving the department of sport, arts and culture. During the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the department spent R1.3m to sponsor his trip to France alongside fellow superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke.

The public outcry over the expenditure led minister Gayton McKenzie to cancel direct government funding for superfans, replacing it with the current “lucky fan” competition.

The winners of this new competition will receive a fully sponsored travel package, which includes international flights, accommodation and meals, match tickets and round transportation.

Last week, the department reopened entries for supporters of three PSL clubs. This came after the disqualification of one winner, a lack of initial entries from two other teams, and an administrative error that affected the selection of the Orlando Pirates winner.

The final individuals selected for those specific club spots are:

Orlando Pirates: Ketumetsi Pretty Mabi

Polokwane City FC: Katlego Simon Malatji

Sekhukhune United FC: Kgotlelelo Tolerance Mafokane

Stellenbosch FC: Xolelwa Kwanini

“This competition belongs to the fans — to every South African who loves this game and wants to be part of history in Mexico,” said sports minister Gayton McKenzie. “We have done everything in our power to make this accessible and fair. This is a final call, and I want those fans to bring everything they’ve got.”

TimesLIVE