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Keano Cupido of Mamelodi Sundowns and Anas Bach of AS FAR during the 2025-25 Caf Champions League final first leg match at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido feels they made their job of winning the 2025 CAF Champions League more difficult by failing to score more than two goals in Sunday’s first leg of the final against AS FAR at Loftus.

Masandawana take a 1-0 lead to Morocco for the return leg in Rabat on Sunday (9pm) as they look to complete the job and win the title.

But Cupido, who returned to the starting line-up on Sunday to help Downs recover from some recent defensive jitters, feels it will be more difficult in the second leg. FAR will be seeking to overturn the result in front of their supporters in the notoriously hostile, 70,000-seat Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah and Downs will need to fight hard as a team to avoid defeat.

“It was not that tough. I think we made it difficult for ourselves. We had good opportunities to kill off the game. But at the end of the day, we still won 1-0,” Cupido said.

What a free-kick from Aubrey Modiba🔥⚽



A stunning strike gives Masandawana the advantage 👆🟡



📺 Stream #TotalEnergiesCAFCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/qPfFHYnmbl — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 17, 2026

“But also, at the end of the day, we are happy with a victory and a clean sheet. It was a good game for us.”

Cupido said the Brazilians will still have to show great commitment to lift the trophy. Sundowns just need to avoid a defeat to clinch their second continental title.

Given they did not concede at home, if the Pretoria team score in Rabat they can put huge pressure on FAR, who will then need three goals to overcome the away goals ruling. A 2-1 win to the Moroccan club would see Sundowns prevail as away goals count double.

“It’s difficult playing away. We felt the atmosphere when we played in Tunisia [in Sundowns’ semifinal win] and we are expecting something similar to that,” Cupdido said.

“But also as a team, once you go away, you need to fight together as a unit and as a team. We know it’s not going to be easy for us, but if we go out there as a united team, we will come back with a victory.”

Cupido revealed he played with pain returning from the should injury in Downs’ 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs earlier this month that saw the centreback miss Sundowns’ fixtures against Siwelele and TS Galaxy.

“The shoulder is getting better. I can’t complain that the team needed me.

“I had to be here today [Sunday]. The doctors did everything and yeah, basically, I just played still under the beat of pain.

“I just took an injection. If the team needs me, I have to be there through pain, but I’m happy to be on the field again.”

Sowetan