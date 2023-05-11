‘Perfect storm’: reports on SA arms sale to Russia spook markets, rand sell-off escalates
The currency hit its weakest since the record low set on April 6 2020
11 May 2023 - 21:14 By Reuters
A sell-off in the rand and bonds gathered pace on Thursday, as news reports that South Africa had provided arms to Russia spooked investors already concerned about crippling power cuts...
