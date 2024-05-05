Opinion

Ramaphosa has appeased Zuma for years, allowing the former leader to remain relevant

And now he’s turned the guns on them, so to speak, delivering some of the most telling blows of any ANC critic

05 May 2024 - 00:00

Bizarrely, the ANC now apparently wants to subject Jacob Zuma to a disciplinary hearing. One has to marvel at this utterly gobsmacking stupidity. The horse has bolted. It’s almost as if the comrades have arrived from Mars to discover one of their most-prized assets has inexplicably gone awol...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | These elections offer us an opportunity to learn from our ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Why has Zuma, a convicted criminal, been given the green ... Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | ‘Liberated’ Zuma stokes a tribalist fire that threatens to ... Opinion
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Churches must again speak up against political evils, as ... Opinion
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The only way to kill corruption is to cut the snake off at ... Opinion

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | For the sake of homeowners, isn’t it time to raise the inflation ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa has appeased Zuma for years, allowing the former ... Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Makhosi Khoza Hogarth
  4. XOLELA MANGCU | The country Biko imagined Opinion
  5. CARTOON | ANC backs down from 'disciplining' Zuma ahead of elections Opinion

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...