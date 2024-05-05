Ramaphosa has appeased Zuma for years, allowing the former leader to remain relevant
And now he’s turned the guns on them, so to speak, delivering some of the most telling blows of any ANC critic
05 May 2024 - 00:00
Bizarrely, the ANC now apparently wants to subject Jacob Zuma to a disciplinary hearing. One has to marvel at this utterly gobsmacking stupidity. The horse has bolted. It’s almost as if the comrades have arrived from Mars to discover one of their most-prized assets has inexplicably gone awol...
