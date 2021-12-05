If the Aztecs thought they invented the macuahuitl they were wrong

A newly discovered armoured dinosaur wielded a tail resembling the culture’s war club

More than half a millennium ago Aztec warriors brandished a weapon called a macuahuitl, a wooden club with jagged obsidian blades embedded on its sides, to inflict gruesome wounds on enemies in close combat.



A newly identified armoured dinosaur that inhabited the Patagonian region of Chile did much the same thing to ward off predators about 74-million years ago with a tail resembling a macuahuitl, scientists said recently...