If the Aztecs thought they invented the macuahuitl they were wrong
A newly discovered armoured dinosaur wielded a tail resembling the culture’s war club
05 December 2021 - 18:35
More than half a millennium ago Aztec warriors brandished a weapon called a macuahuitl, a wooden club with jagged obsidian blades embedded on its sides, to inflict gruesome wounds on enemies in close combat.
A newly identified armoured dinosaur that inhabited the Patagonian region of Chile did much the same thing to ward off predators about 74-million years ago with a tail resembling a macuahuitl, scientists said recently...
