Lifestyle

Fancy gin & tonic for breakfast?

Make a delectable marmalade using all the flavours of the famous tipple. It's deliciously easy

27 July 2023 - 11:17 By Jenny Kay

It’s the best breakfast spread for a lazy Sunday and tastes just like the real thing — except this one comes spread on toast!..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. As fabulous as ever, Zozibini Tunzi dishes on what she's up to post-Miss ... Lifestyle
  2. Extreme weather is changing tourism, travel industry isn’t ready Lifestyle
  3. Road to a million subscribers! MacG looks back on Podcast & Chill journey and ... Lifestyle
  4. South Africa becomes the cybercrime capital of Africa Lifestyle
  5. Julian Short from Sin+Tax is gearing up to fly the SA flag high on the ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site