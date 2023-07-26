Politics

National dialogue on coalition governments to pave the way for legislation

The intention to regulate coalition arrangements is to restore stability in local government where service delivery has been hampered

26 July 2023 - 21:10
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

South Africans had until last Friday to submit comments on the national dialogue on coalition governments. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | ANC can’t work with ex-cons, it’s immoral: ANCYL president Politics
  2. ActionSA heads to court in bid to oust Tshwane speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana Politics
  3. EDITORIAL | The CBD explosion should not be used for cheap political ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. ANC will not enter into coalition talks with other parties, says Fikile Mbalula Politics

Latest

  1. National dialogue on coalition governments to pave the way for legislation Politics
  2. Russia-Africa Summit: five things African leaders must achieve Politics
  3. ‘It’s the choice of women’: Bathabile Dlamini on 170-vote conference drubbing Politics
  4. ANC’s biggest mistake was to not vet who comes into its system, says youth ... Politics
  5. Obasanjo lauds SA for playing ‘unique Big Brother’ role in Africa Politics

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site