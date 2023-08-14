Lifestyle

It’s show time! Flower season begins in the West Coast National Park

SANParks expects ‘an extraordinary bloom’ this year, with the flowers set to burst into technicolour ‘within the next week’

14 August 2023 - 20:51 By Elizabeth Sleith

Crazy for daisies? Passionate about petals? Or simply love your wide open spaces with vast carpets of colour? Then get set for a spectacular show as flower season in the West Coast National Park has officially begun. ..

