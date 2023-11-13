From music to makeup, we speak to Ayra Starr about her beauty regimen
Nigerian-born Afro-pop sensation and former model talks to us about her makeup influences, being a Sabi girl and beauty non-negotiables
13 November 2023 - 21:18
Not one to be too scared to pave her own path, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe has been a powerful force in the modelling world, working with some of the top brands in Nigeria, including Esperanza Women. Taking to Instagram, she quickly amassed a following with a new slate of fans through her music covers that often went viral. In 2019, she would take the music world by storm when she uploaded her first solo single which caught the attention of major recording labels. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.