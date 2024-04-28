Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone
28 April 2024 - 06:18
Dear readers,This weekend being the 30th anniversary of the birth of South Africa’s democracy, we bring you coverage of the national celebrations, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and joined in different places by other political leaders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.