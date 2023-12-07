Lifestyle

Here are five men’s fragrances to get compliments this summer

Channel sand dunes, safaris and balmy weather with a collection of spicy fragrances that will elevate your summer scent wardrobe

07 December 2023 - 21:52
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor

With the likes of cardamom, cumin and saffron, these are the best spicy fragrances to add to your arsenal. Channel sand dunes, safaris and balmy weather with a collection of spicy fragrances that will elevate your summer scent wardrobe...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The enduring appeal of ‘quiet luxury’ Lifestyle
  2. REVIEW | Should you take a gamble on the Proton X90? Motoring
  3. How Chioma Umeala navigates racism, xenophobia and anime fans who love her spit Lifestyle
  4. 10 cars that give you more than 1,000km of range on a tank of fuel Motoring
  5. From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs: what is toe jam? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad