Motoring

TechArt gives the Porsche 911 Turbo S a boost

The custom-built sports car conversion is an evolution of the GTstreet R customisation range with only 25 units to be produced

08 March 2024 - 16:40
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

German tuner TechArt has unveiled a stunning new GTstreet R Touring limited edition car for performance enthusiasts based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Why the new BMW 5 Series is a lush and sophisticated cruiser Motoring
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Minor gremlins strike our Ford Ranger Wildtrak X Motoring
  3. 10 cars that give you more than 1,000km of range on a tank of fuel Motoring
  4. From Beyoncé to Queen Elizabeth, how David Koma is taking over fashion Lifestyle
  5. Shoot-out | The 0-100km/h times of SA's fastest hatchbacks Motoring

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'