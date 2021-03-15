Joburg streets on fire again as students’ anger at Blade burns

Higher education minister says state can’t afford to clear historical debt or support zero-percent fee increment for 2021

Wits University students boasted on Monday that Braamfontein, in the heart of Johannesburg, has been rendered ungovernable as higher education minister Blade Nzimande warned that the government could not afford clearing historical debt nor a zero-percent tuition fee increase.



The scene of a deadly shooting last week, when father of four Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed by rubber bullets from police firearms, the streets around Wits University were on fire again on Monday, with reports of a student being injured in clashes with the cops. Roads around the University of Johannesburg (UJ) were also barricaded with burning tyres and rocks...