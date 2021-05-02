Fixing potholes will put Gauteng on road to prosperity, but how best to go about it?
All players agree cooperation is needed to improve province’s road infrastructure. What’s lacking is a clear strategy
02 May 2021 - 19:04
The Johannesburg Road Agency’s costly plan to launch an app for residents to report potholes left them with only a huge hole in the budget, but it is shifting gears with the various municipalities to maintain and fix roads.
In partnership with the Gauteng department of transport, the agency has launched the Smart Mobility Weekends project, by which it has identified 51 areas where work is needed...
