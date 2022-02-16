The show must go on: judge throws out Zuma’s leave to appeal

“We are not devastated ... we are used to Zuma law ... this is a travesty of justice.”

These were the words of Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, after Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen refused to grant leave to appeal against a ruling in which he dismissed Zuma’s bid to have state advocate Billy Downer removed from the prosecution team in his corruption trial.

Zuma has accused Downer of misconduct and of being biased, which would result in him not getting a fair trial. After pleading not guilty to the charges before him, he challenged Downer’s “title” to prosecute in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.

But Koen ruled against him.

Zuma wanted to appeal this decision in the Supreme Court of Appeal and, in a legal machine gun approach, raised various other issues, including that he be allowed to present further evidence on appeal.

But on Wednesday, Koen again ruled against him saying he had no prospects for success, that the trial must proceed on April 11 and, in terms of law and in the interests of justice, he was not entitled to pursue an appeal at this stage.

Manyi described the “special plea” as an interlocutory application which should not have been dismissed.

“Zuma did not invent interlocutory applications ... it is a legal term. We want to ensure that there is a fair trial ... the state is not interested in a fair trial ... the court has even dismissed (the leading of) further evidence.”

He said as with the commission of inquiry into state capture, when chair Raymond Zondo refused to recuse himself after Zuma accused him of bias, “a judge is ruling on his own ruling”.

“Judges lack the necessary humility to say I hold my position but maybe someone else would see it differently.”

He said the foundation would advise Zuma to petition the SCA for direct access.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said any further litigation in this matter, either at the SCA or the Constitutional Court, would be “regrettable” and “undesirable”.

“We said this piecemeal approach in appealing before the conclusion of the trial was irregular and have been vindicated. We hope the trial will resume and we can lead our witnesses.”