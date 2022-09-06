No bail for ‘belligerent bully’ Mhlathuze Water CEO
It has been revealed that Mhlanga Inc was paid R21m over 64 days during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown
06 September 2022 - 19:02 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Suspended Mhlathuze Water CEO Mthokozisi Pius Duze — accused of R38m corruption and fraud and of intimidating witnesses — has been denied bail...
