News

Scientists predict the danger of deaths from more intense heatwaves

Children, the elderly, outdoor workers and those with chronic conditions are most vulnerable to death in extreme heat

13 February 2023 - 20:27

A sweeping heatwave linked to the recent deaths of seven Northern Cape farmworkers, indicates what South Africa may experience in the future as more intense, frequent and longer hot spells cause temperatures to soar ahead of summer...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I loved AKA': Wish restaurant owner speaks about night of tragedy News
  2. ‘Bulletproofing my vehicle saved my life,’ says Gauteng would-be hijack victim News
  3. Serving up lots of fun: Padel craze takes off in SA News
  4. SA’s slow-burn cannabis conundrum lingers as youth seek treatment for weed abuse News
  5. ‘We are proud of him’: remains of SA soldier killed in DRC Vusi Mabena brought ... News

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path