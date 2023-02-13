EDITORIAL | Government needs to pull the trigger on gun violence
Experts believe the proliferation of illegal guns is the fault of a failing criminal justice system
13 February 2023 - 20:26
The opening scene of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’s Dreamwork music video shows two men exchange words with someone who seems to be pleading with them, until one reaches into his waistband, pulls out a gun and shoots him at close range. ..
EDITORIAL | Government needs to pull the trigger on gun violence
Experts believe the proliferation of illegal guns is the fault of a failing criminal justice system
The opening scene of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’s Dreamwork music video shows two men exchange words with someone who seems to be pleading with them, until one reaches into his waistband, pulls out a gun and shoots him at close range. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos