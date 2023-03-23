News

Suspect in kidnap of biokineticist briefly in court, search still on for Riana Pretorius

Details emerge of how man was nabbed shortly after Bay biokineticist was grabbed and forced into vehicle by three gunmen

23 March 2023 - 10:22 By Kathryn Kimberley and Devon Koen

Thursday marks one week since the kidnapping of Riana Pretorius, a young biokineticist in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Public hearings on proposed new school laws get parents hot under the collar News
  2. R1m reward offered for info on murder of Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and ... News
  3. Eskom to insist load-shedding exemption to hospitals and schools poses risk of ... News
  4. Diversify to give us what we need, Gauteng tells dismayed township entrepreneurs News
  5. ‘My son was nearly killed and now I have to repeat that episode’: OUTsurance ad ... News

Latest Videos

Messi mobbed by crowd at restaurant in Argentina
"I am in charge", Julius Malema tells Parliament