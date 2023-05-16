WHO warns against sweeteners for weight loss, citing possible health risks

Potential undesirable effects from long-term use include an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and mortality in adults, review suggests

Two years ago, Cape Town mother of two Monica Ngalo gave up sugar and switched to artificial sweeteners. She also no longer eats bread and certain starches as part of a weight-loss journey that saw her shed at least 14kg. ..