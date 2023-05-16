News

WHO warns against sweeteners for weight loss, citing possible health risks

Potential undesirable effects from long-term use include an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and mortality in adults, review suggests

16 May 2023 - 21:01

Two years ago, Cape Town mother of two Monica Ngalo gave up sugar and switched to artificial sweeteners. She also no longer eats bread and certain starches as part of a weight-loss journey that saw her shed at least 14kg. ..

