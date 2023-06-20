Oscar Mabuyane interdicts SIU from probing his qualifications
A proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022 is not consistent with the investigation, says Eastern Cape high court
20 June 2023 - 15:05 By Herald Reporter
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has successfully interdicted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from probing his University of Fort Hare (UFH) qualifications in part A of a court application. ..
Oscar Mabuyane interdicts SIU from probing his qualifications
A proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022 is not consistent with the investigation, says Eastern Cape high court
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has successfully interdicted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from probing his University of Fort Hare (UFH) qualifications in part A of a court application. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos