LISTEN | Sex-pest accused church leader says his accuser is an 'ungrateful child' in WhatsApp voice note

The boys allegedly met the dominee while they were attending the farm school of which the wife is the headmistress

09 July 2023 - 18:42 By Deon Wiggett

In a leaked voice note, sex-accused reverend Adriaan Swart rails against one of his alleged victims, saying he is “such an ungrateful child and came up with the most terrible things”...

