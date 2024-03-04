News

Victims of SA’s ID duplication say ‘it’s like you exist but don’t exist’

Alienated South Africans citizens can’t study, open bank accounts or vote in elections — yet life continues for some ‘clones’

04 March 2024 - 21:36

As young South Africans look forward to voting on May 29, for some that may not materialise because of the challenges they face with their identity documents...

