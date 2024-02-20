M1 highway robbery: ‘We were all sitting there waiting for our turn,’ says motorist
A group of about five armed men brazenly walked around in-between traffic and robbed motorists in plain view
20 February 2024 - 22:19
It was a chaotic scene on the M1-M2 split at the Crown Interchange in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning as motorists stuck in traffic, who witnessed other motorists being robbed at gunpoint by pedestrians criss-crossing through the queue of cars, tried to flee...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.