Gauteng liquor licence delays ‘restraining’ economic growth

Almost 2,000 applications have not been finalised with other outstanding liquor licence applications dating back to 2021

24 March 2024 - 22:26 By Penwell Dlamini

Liquor traders in Gauteng are enraged over delays in the issuing of liquor licences in the province, which they say curtail growth and force some to trade illegally...

