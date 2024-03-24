Gauteng liquor licence delays ‘restraining’ economic growth
Almost 2,000 applications have not been finalised with other outstanding liquor licence applications dating back to 2021
24 March 2024 - 22:26
Liquor traders in Gauteng are enraged over delays in the issuing of liquor licences in the province, which they say curtail growth and force some to trade illegally...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.