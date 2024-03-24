Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | A committee for a problem that doesn’t exist

Are peace talks being held there just because some people want to seem important and relevant?

24 March 2024 - 22:25

Don’t get me wrong. I like peace. I really, really like peace. The outbreak of peace anywhere, but particularly in the pitiful province of KwaZulu-Natal, is a welcome occurrence...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Gauteng shoots itself in foot by failing to issue liquor licence ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | A committee for a problem that doesn’t exist Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | After being treated like a criminal, bank’s stress payment was ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The barbarians aren’t at the gates any more — they’re inside Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Revealing poverty’s many shades is to surround it on all sides Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest