I was scared people would chase us out, says Nzimande on KZN door-to-door campaign

SACP leader expresses renewed hope that the ANC can still retain majority vote in KZN on day two of a final push campaign

South African Communist Party (SACP) national chairperson Blade Nzimande says until recently, he was worried that his party's alliance partners, the ANC, would lose control of KwaZulu-Natal in this month's eagerly awaited elections...