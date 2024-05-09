Jabulani Khumalo distances MK Party from Zuma ConCourt case amid forged signature claim
Khumalo says neither Zuma ‘nor his representatives’ have authority to litigate on behalf of the party
09 May 2024 - 17:21
On the eve of the Constitutional Court hearing over former president Jacob Zuma’s eligibility to stand for parliament, uMkhonto we Sizwe Political Party (MKP) founder Jabulani Khumalo has submitted an affidavit to court distancing the party from Zuma’s stance in the case, saying the party would abide by any decision the court came to...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.