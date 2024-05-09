Politics

Jabulani Khumalo distances MK Party from Zuma ConCourt case amid forged signature claim

Khumalo says neither Zuma ‘nor his representatives’ have authority to litigate on behalf of the party

09 May 2024 - 17:21 By FRANNY RABKIN

On the eve of the Constitutional Court hearing over former president Jacob Zuma’s eligibility to stand for parliament, uMkhonto we Sizwe Political Party (MKP) founder Jabulani Khumalo has submitted an affidavit to court distancing the party from Zuma’s stance in the case, saying the party would abide by any decision the court came to...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ConCourt should decide Zuma case before election, says IEC Politics
  2. Four years later, lawyers vindicated on appeal for breaching lockdown ... News
  3. Judicial landmarks in our democratic evolution Insight
  4. Zuma seeks recusal of five 'tainted' ConCourt justices in IEC case News
  5. Electoral Court ‘deeply fractured’ in its interpretation of Zuma/MK case: IEC Politics

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape ANC leaders help bolster party’s fight in Western Cape Politics
  2. I was scared people would chase us out, says Nzimande on KZN door-to-door ... Politics
  3. Calls for probe into eThekwini's water and sanitation department after another ... Politics
  4. ANC will come out of elections victorious like a ‘wounded tiger’, says buoyant ... Politics
  5. With three weeks to go, ANC sends heavy hitters to campaign for party in hotly ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues