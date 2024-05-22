Victory for Gauteng NPOs as DSD given deadlines to tackle funding issues
Judge Ingrid Opperman has given the department until Friday to conclude the adjudication of applications
22 May 2024 - 21:39
The Gauteng Care Crisis Committee (GCCC) has scored a victory in its legal battle against the provincial department of social development over the crisis caused by funding delays...
