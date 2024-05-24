GBV activists applaud Ramaphosa's signing of bill on gender-based violence and femicide
The council will have 51% civil society representation to address challenges related to violence against women and children
24 May 2024 - 16:41
Gender-based violence (GBV) organisations have welcomed the “historical” signing of a new bill to combat violence against women and hope the legislation is implemented without any corruption...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.