News

GBV activists applaud Ramaphosa's signing of bill on gender-based violence and femicide

The council will have 51% civil society representation to address challenges related to violence against women and children

24 May 2024 - 16:41

Gender-based violence (GBV) organisations have welcomed the “historical” signing of a new bill to combat violence against women and hope the legislation is implemented without any corruption...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Summed up: Eastern Cape teacher returns to teach grade 4 maths in the same ... News
  2. Two lion cubs removed from Westville home News
  3. Judge concerned about conduct of 'privileged' boys in Cape schools News
  4. BIG SA — the party that promises reduced taxes and free income grants for ... Politics
  5. Many Africans think depression is a Western disease, says Mbuso Khoza News

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...