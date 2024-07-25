Change of heart for Joburg parties as they give R2.5bn loan green light
The DA, EFF and ActionSA were among the major parties that previously rejected the motion
25 July 2024 - 22:02
The DA has expressed concern at how long it took finance MMC Dada Morero to get the buy-in of opposition parties in his R2.5bn French loan bid...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.