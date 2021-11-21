Wish you were beer: Africa is beverage’s next frontier

Interest by brewing giants is a signal the world’s next great urban labour force will be bigger than China and India’s

A three-way fight over control of Africa’s beer industry may be approaching its endgame.



The tussle between Heineken, Diageo and units of AB InBev for control of the world’s youngest continent has been going on for decades. Heineken’s acquisition of SA winemaker Distell Group Holdings and Namibia Breweries to create a €4bn (R71bn) business, announced last week, may be the final piece of the puzzle...