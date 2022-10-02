WENDY KNOWLER | Health minus: medical aid late joiner penalty is there for a reason
Discovery Health CEO: ‘had Health Squared applied the provisions of the Medical Schemes Act diligently, it may still be solvent’
02 October 2022 - 20:28
One of the many issues which the Health Squared medical scheme’s liquidation saga has shone an intense spotlight on, is the imposition of a late joiner penalty. If you are approaching 35 and you haven’t been a member or dependant of a registered South African medical scheme since you were 21, it’s especially important for you to read this. ..
