Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius McKaiser

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Let’s talk about the morning after the re-election of Madiba 2.0

12 December 2022 - 09:07
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

Let’s keep this simple and blunt. What will the ANC and our country look like the morning after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election at this week’s elective conference in Johannesburg?..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. BOOK EXTRACT | Assassinations, doctored PhDs and the taxi mafia at SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Don’t wait with bated breath for anything new from the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | If my honours students had written the Phala Phala report, I ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Let’s talk about the morning after the re-election of ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ramaphosa may have won round 1, but the next two may prove ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail