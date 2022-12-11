‘No-one gave me food or medication’: mothers speak out about traumatic births at hospitals
Social movement raises awareness about obstetric violence
11 December 2022 - 20:22 By Mary-Anne Gontsana
Imagine being a scared 15-year-old having painful contractions in the reception area of a hospital because staff refuse to admit you. Well, this was the case for Noloyiso Williams from Redhill in Cape Town, who says the memory of this experience is still traumatising almost 10 years later...
‘No-one gave me food or medication’: mothers speak out about traumatic births at hospitals
Social movement raises awareness about obstetric violence
Imagine being a scared 15-year-old having painful contractions in the reception area of a hospital because staff refuse to admit you. Well, this was the case for Noloyiso Williams from Redhill in Cape Town, who says the memory of this experience is still traumatising almost 10 years later...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos