Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | A sting in the tail: don’t hold your breath for the Scorpions’ return

The ANC proved, with the swift removal of the Scorpions in 2008, that it has the ability to get things done when it wants to

04 June 2023 - 19:28

The ANC now has a golden opportunity to show the nation that it is a sincere and serious organisation whose leaders are capable of deep reflection and contrition. It has a chance to show us it is capable of action, that it is not the face of corruption and that it is not just full of hot air. It has a chance to redeem itself...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Expensive state-funded homicide is unfolding before our eyes Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | It seems Modise and friends want fokol to do with democracy Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC’s foreign policy and how the West was lost Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | SA’s choice of friends leaves a lot to be desired Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Red Army blues: stuck in a trench with Vladimir Putin Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | That’s such polite advice to mad kings Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Raise your reading glasses to the book that makes you want to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. LISTEN | Eusebius McKaiser's last podcast on TimesLIVE: Is there a viable ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | PSL's 'closed-doors' awards raise questions about SA football ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'