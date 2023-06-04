JUSTICE MALALA | A sting in the tail: don’t hold your breath for the Scorpions’ return
The ANC proved, with the swift removal of the Scorpions in 2008, that it has the ability to get things done when it wants to
04 June 2023 - 19:28
The ANC now has a golden opportunity to show the nation that it is a sincere and serious organisation whose leaders are capable of deep reflection and contrition. It has a chance to show us it is capable of action, that it is not the face of corruption and that it is not just full of hot air. It has a chance to redeem itself...
