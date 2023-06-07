JENNIFER PLATT | Winter blues got you? Let Nora Roberts take you out of your 'meh'

Despite being a great writer, there's a sentimentality to be found in this prolific writer's books

I realised I’m a jealous hoarder of a particular set of books. I have no problem giving up a hot ticket item that a colleague wants to review. But there are a few authors whose books I will not let go of. One of them is Nora Roberts. I think I own most of her novels. I have a deep fondness for her. I call her Nora and everyone in my family knows who I am talking about. Also, this is a warning: this is a biased column, oozing mawkishness — an ode really...