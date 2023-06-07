TOM EATON | Show me the Manyi: new EFF MP has been eerily quiet on the Zuma front
Judging by Mzwanele Manyi’s explanation of the Ukraine conflict, we can expect a take no prisoners approach
07 June 2023 - 20:47
As Jacob Zuma’s cowardly attempt to harass Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer was dismissed with the contempt it deserved on Wednesday, the disgraced former president no doubt looked for a familiar shoulder to cry on but found only the abandoned footstool where Mzwanele Manyi once knelt...
TOM EATON | Show me the Manyi: new EFF MP has been eerily quiet on the Zuma front
Judging by Mzwanele Manyi’s explanation of the Ukraine conflict, we can expect a take no prisoners approach
As Jacob Zuma’s cowardly attempt to harass Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer was dismissed with the contempt it deserved on Wednesday, the disgraced former president no doubt looked for a familiar shoulder to cry on but found only the abandoned footstool where Mzwanele Manyi once knelt...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos