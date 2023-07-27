PATRICK BULGER | Bottoms up: looking back on 10 years of Malema mayhem
While the EFF celebrates a decade of existence, SA counts the cost of nearly 30 years of ANC misrule. Are things that bad that it’s better to hand SA over to the red overalls?
27 July 2023 - 21:15
When World War 2 ended in 1945, Winston Churchill was asked how he had known what Adolf Hitler was planning for Europe and the Jews. Simple, replied Churchill, “I read Mein Kampf.”..
