PATRICK BULGER | What the truck: two years after the revolution that wasn’t
Bastille Day today is as good a time as any to reflect on riots generally, and ours of two years ago especially. Was July 2021 a dress rehearsal for a bigger drama?
13 July 2023 - 21:20
What is history without anniversaries? Two years ago, we sat riveted to our TV screens as the masses in KwaZulu-Natal rose up to throw off the yoke of neoliberal capitalism and claim what is rightfully theirs. Useful stuff like toasters, electric blankets and a baby-blue couch, padded not stuffed, that was naught for their comfort. Or ours...
