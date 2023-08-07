TOM EATON | Excuse me, driver, is this taxi on the road to a mafia state?
A government where you can’t tell minister from mobster is the nightmare
07 August 2023 - 20:33
South Africa, we are told, is not yet a mafia state. But as minibus taxi owners in Cape Town remind us who really runs this country, and we try not ask who owns the taxi owners, it might be worth thinking for a moment about mafias in general and what happens once the semi-sentient digestive tract that is the ANC finally loses the will to continue peristalsis...
