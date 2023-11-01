JONATHAN JANSEN | Tried and tested: the 7 lessons of Kolisian leadership
The Bok captain is one of the most impressive leaders I have ever observed
01 November 2023 - 21:47
At first glance, there is nothing about Siya Kolisi to suggest that he is a leader. When he speaks, he tends to mumble, talking into his mouth. At post-match news conferences, Kolisi comes across as taciturn, the first questions usually going to the more effusive coach, Jacques Nienaber. And you never see the Springbok rugby captain barking orders on the field or waving instructions with his hands. Yet Captain Kolisi is one of the most impressive leaders I have ever observed. Here are seven lessons of Kolisian leadership that I now share in my public speaking engagements...
