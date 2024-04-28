JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma’s ‘Freedom Day coup’: don’t be fooled that it’ll hurt the MK Party significantly
Founder Jabulani Khumalo and his comrades were always mere tools in Zuma’s hands
28 April 2024 - 21:06
What does the ‘Freedom Day Coup’ — in which former president Jacob Zuma overthrew and expelled the MK Party’s founding leader Jabulani Khumalo and four senior members — mean? Is this the beginning of the end for the new party, as some speculate? Does it matter?..
