PALI LEHOHLA Going, going, gone mad: don’t touch me on Madiba’s prison key
When opportunists play games with the legacy of struggle, the nation surely has to engage
28 January 2024 - 19:34
It was in the evening of December 23 2021, trapped in Covid-19 lockdown when the news flashed, “Key that locked up Nelson Mandela is set to sell for more £1m (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10339867/Key-locked-Nelson-Mandela-set-sell-1million.html?ito=native_share_article-top)”. That part really turned me into a megalomaniac. I found myself suffering delusions of power I’d never had. But at that point the delusion was important as there were only five days to the time the key would be sold. The date of the hammer was December 28 2021. ..
