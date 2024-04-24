EDITORIAL | South Africa’s fight against drugs must filter down to the kingpins

The removal of drugs from circulation and thousands of arrests is only the beginning

The scourge of drug abuse in South Africa has undeniably fuelled a significant number of crimes, particularly those of domestic violence and gender-based violence, which affect the most vulnerable members of society. So the recent announcement that KwaZulu-Natal police have seized R1.5bn worth of drugs in KwaZulu-Natal over the past six months is no small feat...