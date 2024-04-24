EDITORIAL | South Africa’s fight against drugs must filter down to the kingpins
The removal of drugs from circulation and thousands of arrests is only the beginning
24 April 2024 - 21:27
The scourge of drug abuse in South Africa has undeniably fuelled a significant number of crimes, particularly those of domestic violence and gender-based violence, which affect the most vulnerable members of society. So the recent announcement that KwaZulu-Natal police have seized R1.5bn worth of drugs in KwaZulu-Natal over the past six months is no small feat...
