TENDAI MBANJE & BELINDA MATORE | Zanzou incident reveals culture of violation of human rights in nightclubs
Beyond the legal ramifications, the incident raises pressing ethical concerns about the responsibilities of business owners in the nightclub industry
21 February 2025 - 04:30
The leaked videos showcasing extreme violence, torture and inhumane and degrading treatment allegedly perpetrated by Zanzou’s club bouncers have sparked outrage among South African citizens and the international community. ..
