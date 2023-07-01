Twitter limits number of tweets users can see each day
The move follows other restrictions put in place earlier this week, when Twitter stopped users without accounts from viewing tweets and profiles
02 July 2023 - 13:57 By Alicia Diaz and Janine Phakdeetham
Twitter is imposing a temporary cap on the number of tweets that accounts can see each day, a move that sparked backlash from some users...
Twitter limits number of tweets users can see each day
The move follows other restrictions put in place earlier this week, when Twitter stopped users without accounts from viewing tweets and profiles
Twitter is imposing a temporary cap on the number of tweets that accounts can see each day, a move that sparked backlash from some users...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos