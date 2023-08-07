Science

US fusion energy laboratory repeats ignition success

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory says final results are still being analysed

07 August 2023 - 20:31 By David R. Baker

The US government lab that last year reached a long-sought milestone in nuclear fusion — achieving a controlled reaction that yielded more energy than it took to produce — has repeated the achievement after months of near misses...

