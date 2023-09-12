Science

Natural-born controllers: biological agents help defeat invasions

Biological controls, like a wasp to suppress mealybugs, can restore food security

12 September 2023 - 21:08
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Biological controls have the potential to arrest and reverse the invasion of alien species, says entomologist Prof Martin Hill of Rhodes University, reacting to a major scientific report that warns invasive alien species are an growing threat to humans and biodiversity...

